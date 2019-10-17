PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Health officials are concerned after the say a person recently diagnosed with measles passed through the Portland airport.
According to Multnomah County Public Health, the person recently spent time in countries where measles is common and had not been immunized against the virus.
Health officials are concerned for anyone who spent time in international arrivals and passed through immigration and passport control Oct. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. People who spent time in other areas of the airport during that time are considered to be at very low risk, according to health officials.
Anyone who is not immune to the virus and spent time at the airport during the exposure period can get a just-in-time shot of medicine called immunoglobulin that may keep them from getting sick. Those individuals should contact their health care provider to arrange for treatment by the end of the day Friday, Oct. 18.
This case brings the total number of measles cases in Multnomah County up to 15, the most reported since 1991.
Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes. Anyone who thinks they are sick with measles is asked to call their health care provider prior to visiting the medical office to make a plan that avoids exposing anyone else.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
