THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) - A person with a confirmed case of measles spent time at stores and restaurants in The Dalles and Hood River, according to Oregon Health Authority.
The infectious person was in those areas from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31. The age of the person has not been released.
An Oregon Health Authority spokeswoman said this is a separate case from the one that was reported Friday in Clark County involving a child. The two cases are not believed to be connected.
In the Oregon case, the person was seen Wednesday at the Oregon Health & Science University emergency department in Portland between 9 a.m. and noon.
No additional cases of the measles have been identified in connection with this one, according to health officials.
Oregon Health Authority reports that most Oregonians have been vaccinated against measles and their risk is low. The risk may be higher for unvaccinated people who may have been exposed at the following locations at these specific times:
• The Discovery Center, The Dalles, Dec. 29, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
• Fred Meyer, The Dalles, Dec. 31, 5-6 p.m.
• Doppio Café, Hood River, Dec. 30, noon to 1 p.m.
• Goodwill, Hood River, Dec. 30, noon to 1 p.m.
• Full Sail Brewery, Hood River, Dec. 30, 1-2 p.m.
• OHSU Emergency Department, Portland, Jan. 2, 9 a.m. to noon.
After someone is exposed, illness usually develops in about two weeks, sometimes longer. Oregon public health officials are advising anyone who believes they have symptoms of measles to first call their health care provider or urgent care center to create an entry plan to avoid exposing others in waiting rooms.
The symptoms of measles start with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a red rash that usually begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.
OHA is working with local public health agencies to notify individuals of their potential exposure and to inform them of steps to take if they become ill in order to prevent more cases.
For more information, go to the OHA measles information page or call the Hood River County Health Department at 541-386-1115 or the North Central Public Health District for Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties at 541-506-2600.
