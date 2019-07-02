MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - More than 700 people experienced a security breach that has affected their person information, according to Multnomah County Department of County Human Services.
The breach occurred on May 28, 2019 when a county staff member was fired from employment, but briefly continued to have access to County Aging, Disability & Veterans Services records before their account was terminated later that same day.
Due to the fired employee’s access, they could view client information that was available to them prior to their separation from employment. The breach was discovered on May 31 and an investigation launched the next day.
On June 10, the county also notified Gresham Police of the former employee's activity.
The names and Social Security numbers of 40 clients of Aging, Disability & Veterans Services were accessed.
The names and state Department of Human Services identification numbers for 673 clients were also accessed.
No other financial, medical or identifying information for those clients was accessed, according to the officials.
The incident occurred as a result of a gap discovered in the County's termination process, which has since been corrected.
Clients are being notified by letters this week, according to the county.
Multnomah County said they are encouraging affected clients to take additional steps to protect their personal information. Clients whose Social Security numbers were accessed are being given information on how to sign up for free credit monitoring.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
