PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s often joked that the pandemic feels like its lasted a decade or more, but Oregon officially hit the one-year mark from the state’s very first case.
It’s been just over a year since the first Oregonian was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Rebecca Frasure tested positive for the virus on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan.
Rebecca and her husband, Kent, are now looking forward to traveling again in the coming months.
“We’re planning something for late fall. November-ish we’re going to take a trip; hopefully if everything has opened up and all of that,” Rebecca said Sunday.
The couple plans to vacation around Australia and New Zealand, by ship, because they still love their cruises despite how their trip a year ago on the Diamond Princess upended their lives.
Rebecca spent a month in a Japanese hospital with mild COVID symptoms while Kent was stuck on the ship in quarantine for weeks.
“It’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime sort of experiences,” Kent said. “It’s kind of just who we are. It’s something we will always remember but it’s also part of how we interact with people and perceive certain situations.”
Doctors, too, say one year later, the pandemic has likely forever changed their profession.
“I do anticipate that some amount of virtual care will remain part of my regular practice,” said family physician, Dr. Robyn Liu.
Liu said she currently conducts about half of her appointments online or over the phone. She told FOX 12 that her clinic by now has developed a solid routine, but the weight of being a frontline worker is heavy.
“There’s just this low-grade toxic, chronic stress everybody’s under,” Liu said.
Now fully vaccinated, Liu says she’s still as cautious with COVID as ever for the sake of her unvaccinated family.
The pandemic one year later - that, so far, still very much feels like 2020.
“There’s just this been this sort of sameness to week after week after week and I think it comes down to not having the kind of markers of time that we’re used to,” Liu said.
The Frasure’s are part of a documentary about COVID and the cruise ship they were on. Kent produced the film. It’s called ‘The Last Cruise’ and it premieres on South by Southwest and will be out on HBO later in March.
