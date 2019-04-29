GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters rescued a pet cat and a pet lizard from an apartment fire in Gresham Monday morning that caused an estimated $40,000 in damages.
According to the Gresham Fire Department, multiple callers reported flames showing from the back side of a two-story apartment building in the 3100 block of Northeast 23rd Street. One person told firefighters that windows were exploding, and another reported heavy black smoke, according to firefighters.
Crews arrived on scene just after 8 a.m. and saw heavy smoke showing from a unit’s second-story balcony. Firefighters brought the blaze under control quickly, but report extensive damage to the unit’s back deck, as well as extensive smoke damage to the interior of the unit.
The total cost of damage is estimated to be around $40,000, according to the fire officials. No one was hurt. Firefighters rescued a pet cat and a pet lizard from the apartment and returned them to their owner.
Investigators believe the fire was caused by improper extinguishment of a cigarette. They confirm the fire started on the back balcony of the second-story unit involved.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
