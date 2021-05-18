Pet dies, garage damaged in Woodland fire

WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters say one pet was killed after a fire at a home in Woodland on Tuesday afternoon.
Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue (CCFR) units were dispatched at 1:43 p.m. to a report of a garage on fire at 212 Springwood Street. When the first crew arrived they found heavy smoke coming from an attached garage. Smoke was also coming from the attic vents on the home.
Firefighters searched the home and garage, but no one was inside during the fire. Crews did find a small dog had died in the garage. The family had left to go to a local store just before the fire started. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.
The garage had significant fire, heat and smoke damage. Minor smoke damage was also found inside the home.
