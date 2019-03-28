MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A pet died Thursday morning during a two-alarm garage fire in Marion County, according to fire officials.
Marion County Fire District #1 says crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of 82nd Avenue Southeast just after 6:30 a.m. and called for a second alarm.
Upon the first engine and on the duty battalion chief's arrival, there was heavy fire and smoke showing from the structure, the fire district says. In total, 33 firefighters and paramedics responded, along with five fire engines, three medic units, and three water tenders.
Firefighters battled the blaze for approximately 40 minutes before bringing it under control. One pet died and no people were hurt, the fire district says.
The Aumsville Fire District and the Turner Fire District were also on scene Thursday. The Silverton Fire District and the Salem Fire Department provided coverage to the rest of Marion County Fire District #1’s district while they were at the scene.
The fire district is working to determine what sparked the blaze. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.
