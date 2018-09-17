THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) – A suspected thief is on the run after stealing a trailer filled with donations that help pets during natural disasters.
After hours of searching near The Dalles, police located the trailer abandoned in Klickitat County. The trailer is owned by Hage Electric, a contractor in The Dalles.
After several wildfires in Dufur this summer, the owner of Hage decided she’d turn one of their work trailers into one outfitted with dog crates, food and other pet supplies. But on Monday morning, she discovered it was missing from the shop.
Business Manager Nicole Hage said the owner formed the “Pet Evacuation Team of the Columbia Gorge” after those fires near The Dalles this summer.
The trailer was fully stocked and ready to go when it was stolen Monday morning.
Police said they found it hours later, along with a truck that was used to tow it, in a heavily wooded area of Klickitat County off Canyon Road south of Appleton Road.
The dog crates were gone.
Hage Electric is amazed it was found.
“I really didn't think we'd recover it, actually," Hage said. "I've already talked to the insurance to see you know what we need to do next because I figured it was kind of a lost cause. It's not super valuable to a lot of people but it's really valuable to the cause that we're working with, I mean it's really important stuff that we need for the pet evacuation team.”
As for the suspect, the Klickitat Sheriff’s Office says they were able to track him down in another stolen car in the area.
After leading police on a chase, officers say the driver crashed and then ran into Timber Valley. He is still on the loose.
Police say he’s a white man in his late 30s, 5’10 to 6 foot, 200 pounds with a full beard and was wearing a camo shirt and shorts.
If you see him, contact police immediately.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.