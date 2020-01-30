PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On Thursday, the Portland Police Bureau announced its launch of the department’s wellness program.
Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland Police Chief Jami Resch, and several other staff members were at a press conference Thursday morning to explain the program.
Wheeler says he fully supports the program, one that’s all about helping officers and bureau staff with the emotional toll that repeated exposure to trauma can have on first responders. Chief Resch said the bureau has several goals for its launch, including:
- Research Scheduling practices that impact members sleep and urge city council to consider wellness factors as they determine staffing levels for PPB.
- The bureau will also integrate fitness training into PPB members’ schedules that are consistent with other fire and policing departments nationwide.
- Incorporate training aimed at reducing stress and promoting resiliency.
Jocko, the department’s comfort dog, is part of the program. PPB says sometimes, just coming to pet the dog can be an excuse to talk and share what they’re dealing with on a daily basis.
"Especially for officers who go out on calls that are critical incidents, when they come back from those critical instances, that’s still what’s going on in their mind, right, they’re still thinking about that call and how that went and sometimes that makes it hard for them to detach to go to the next call," PPB Commander Erica Hurley said. "Dogs have actually been proven to allow them to stop thinking and stop letting their minds spin on what the last call was and just relax, have their blood pressure go down, their heart rate go down."
The department is hoping this program can lead to healthier officers and staff overall.
