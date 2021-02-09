Pet warming lamp causes house fire

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Hillsboro Fire and Rescue say a pet warming lamp started a house fire in a sunroom just after 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
When firefighters arrived at the home on the 3700 block of Southeast Oak Court they found the homeowners outside with smoke coming from the back of the home and later learned a neighbor tried to use a fire extinguisher to get the flames under control.
After crews extinguished the fire, two turtles and one iguana were taken to a local veterinary hospital to be evaluated. All other pets were safely rescued from the home. No one was injured in the fire.
A fire investigator later determined the cause of the fire was a pet warming lamp too close to combustible materials.
