HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The workers who rescued a kitten encased in foam earlier this month are being honored by PETA.
Employees at Hillsboro Garbage Disposal will be receiving a Compassionate Action Award from the animal rights organization.
PETA said the award will be sent as a framed certificate, and workers will also get a box of delicious vegan cookies.
"Thanks to the kindness and quick action of these workers, a vulnerable kitten was spared a painful, terrifying, lonely death," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA is urging anyone with information about whoever abused this animal and threw him out like trash to speak up before anyone else gets hurt."
On May 3, a Hillsboro Garbage Disposal worker discovered the kitten encased in spray foam and hanging upside down from its back legs inside a garbage can on Southwest Minter Bridge Road.
The worker took the kitten back to the Hillsboro Garbage Disposal facility where crews worked together to remove the kitten from the spray foam. The 8-week-old male kitten was then taken to Bonnie L. Hays Small Animal Shelter, where it is recovering.
PETA is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
Investigators said the garbage can is on a property that is used by two homes and several rented outbuildings. Deputies believe the kitten comes from one of two different feral cats that live on the property, both with litters of kittens.
Deputies said it is not clear who committed this act of animal cruelty, but they're confident that it was intentional. They've collected a bottle of spray foam off the property and are testing it for fingerprints.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.
