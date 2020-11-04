(KPTV) - Congressman Peter DeFazio held onto his seat in Oregon's 4th Congressional District in what turned out to be one of the closest races this year.
According to the Oregon Secretary of State's website, DeFazio won by more than 24,000 votes over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos.
This win secured DeFazio's 18th term representing his district.
"I’m looking forward to so much to going back to Washington DC again to represent you all and to provide us with a 21st century infrastructure bill. One that will both deal with climate change and provide millions of good-paying jobs for Americans in every sector of the economy in the United States of America," DeFazio said.
Skarlatos, 28, is well-known for his heroic efforts to stop a gunman on a train to Paris back in 2015. Since then, Skarlatos has starred in the Clint Eastwood film "The 15:17 to Paris" about the event and appeared on "Dancing with the Stars."
Skarlatos told FOX 12 he's now getting into politics because he's tired of poor forest management causing wildfires and he wants to beef up the local economy.
Early on Tuesday, Skarlatos told FOX 12 he was feeling confident he could turn the district red.
"We’ve run a hell of a campaign and people are really excited," said Skarlatos. "It’s just a question of turnout at this point and we’re hoping that Republicans will get those ballots turned in at the last minute and it will be enough to put us over the top."
DeFazio won Lane and Benton counties, which are the most populated in the district. Skarlatos won the other counties including Douglas County where he lives.
Skarlatos conceded late Tuesday night and released the following statement:
"I want to thank my grassroots supporters all across Oregon and the country. This race would have never come this close without your support, and I am thankful for each and every one of you. Together we created the most exciting campaign this district has ever seen, and while it is incredibly heart breaking to see the results tonight, I am so proud of the work that my team has done, and I am very thankful for the time and sacrifice they have given over the past 18 months. This has been the most rewarding experience of my life, and I am incredibly humbled for having the opportunity to run for office and bring attention to the needs of the citizens of this district. Once again, thank you to everyone who supported me along the way and congratulations to Peter DeFazio on his win tonight."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
18 terms in Washington DC? And what has he ever done to show for it? Seriously "18" terms? Wrap your head around that one. THAT is what's wrong with American politics is that people like DeFasio, Blumenauer, Merkley, Wyden and especially Joe Biden can spend their entire lives pretending that they're actually doing something for the rest of us.
Another do nothing career politician. Apparently Oregon is full of voters wacked out on mushrooms making sound choices.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.