Petition calls for mascot change at Columbia River High School

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Some students, alumni and community members at a Vancouver area high school say they want their mascot changed, citing diversity, equity and inclusion.
The group is calling for the Chieftain mascot to be no more at Columbia River High School in Hazel Dell. Currently there is a petition circulating the community asking the Vancouver Public School Board of Directors to reopen discussions about the removal of the mascot.
More than 1,400 people have signed the petition.
“We believe that the Chieftain mascot trivializes indigenous people, their personhood, their cultures, and the trauma they’ve endured at the hand of colonialism and white supremacy,” the petition reads.
Recent graduates Noel Sims and Arianna Bollens are currently circulating the petition, which they say has been in the works for years.
“There is a group of alumni dating back in the last 10 or 15 years that actually wrote this petition,” Bollens said.
They pair add the imagery is not inclusive for everyone in the district.
“They’ve expressed that they feel their culture is erased by it and they feel really uncomfortable participating in school events that revolve around that mascot,” Sims said.
A spokesperson for Vancouver Public Schools says the Vancouver Public Schools Board of Directors has expressed an interest in reviewing the mascot policy in August as part of the district's broader equity initiative.
