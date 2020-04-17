PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With no timeline in place as to when Oregon will reopen businesses, an online petition for reopening salons across the state is getting a lot of attention. But not everyone in the industry agrees with it.
Going to a salon or barbershop to get your hair done is something many people are missing right now. However, under the current state guidelines, it's not allowed.
A petition to Governor Kate Brown is asking that she allow salons to open under certain guidelines of one client per stylist in the salon at a time.
The petition is asking for this to be in place starting April 27. It has garnered more than 28,000 signatures as of Friday morning.
Lyndsay Maderis owns Thairapy PDX in the Pearl District. She says she understands the financial struggle everyone in the industry is going through right now, but says her priority is keeping her employees and clients safe.
"I get it, we all want to work. I sold my house to save my salon," Maderis told FOX 12. "So I more than anyone want to get back to work to make money and get my employees up and running, but first and foremost is health."
Maderis says she'll be keeping Thairapy PDX closed until health experts deem it safe to reopen.
At this point, Gov. Brown said there's no timeline in place.
"Everyone has to do what's right for them right now, and if you feel like if you should vote for the petition, do it. But as long as people see there are grave consequences to risking you're health, and is it really worth the extra couple bucks right now?"
Maderis says her stylists can file for unemployment during the shutdown.
As for the petition, it argues that as long as people can be in grocery stores wearing masks and gloves, they should be able to do the same in salons.
