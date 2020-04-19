WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – To maintain social distancing, all in-person classes for the rest of the school year in Oregon are canceled, and students have shifted to online learning.
Schools are also implementing a pass-incomplete system – doing away with letter grades – but not everyone thinks that system is fair.
It’s been just more than a month since students were last in a classroom in Oregon.
And since the news that students would be receiving a pass or incomplete grade for the semester, some feel there should be more options.
“Both of my students were disappointed. They are very different students. One struggles and one does not. But both of them were disappointed in the fact that their work may just become kind of moot at this point,” said Amy Murphy, who created a petition on Change.org.
Murphy says she has two daughters at West Linn High School and wants them to have the option of getting a pass/incomplete, or a letter grade.
“These grades matter for getting into colleges, for getting merit aid scholarships and other types of scholarships for kids of all backgrounds,” Murphy said.
Kogen Brown is a freshman at West Linn High School. He says he wants to be able to choose to get his letter grades as well.
“I feel like you’re getting more out of it if you put in the work and get a letter grade as opposed to putting in the work and getting a pass/fail for it,” he said.
Brown worries his pass or incomplete grade may not look as appealing to some colleges.
“Because with the pass/fail system a 60 percent basically counts the same amount as 100 percent,” Brown said.
But the Oregon Department of Education notes that most colleges around the country have changed requirements for getting in and will accept pass and incomplete grades for the duration of the pandemic.
The department also says this choice was about equity. It says, “Grading in this setting may reflect a student’s access to learning materials and family support more than individual learning.”
Murphy says she agrees but would still like to see a choice.
“I do think the pass/incomplete option might work better for some kids and that’s great. But I think giving the students a choice puts it back on them to decide how they want to end their school year,” she said.
The Department of Education says this change in grading is temporary, and when school is physically back in session, grading will return to normal.
It says the steps it’s taking ensure that health is the top priority during this pandemic.
