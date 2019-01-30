Petition demands Nike pull Air Max 270, claims logo is offensive to Muslims

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thousands of people are demanding that Nike recall its Air Max 270 shoe, saying the logo is offensive to Muslims.
A petition for the recall on change.org says the logo on the bottom of the show resembles the word “Allah” in Arabic script. “Allah” is Arabic for God.
The petition Wednesday evening had more than 16,000 signatures.
Nike Wednesday night released a statement to FOX 12.
“Nike respects all religions and we take concerns of this nature seriously," the statement said. "The Air Max logo was designed to be a stylized representation of Nike’s Air Max trademark. It is intended to reflect the Air Max brand only. Any other perceived meaning or representation is unintentional.”
