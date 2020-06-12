PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A push is underway to change the name of a local street in connection with the movement that has sparked protests across the country.
A change.org petition is calling for the Portland City Council to change Calhoun Avenue in the St. Johns neighborhood to DePriest Avenue.
The petition already has more than 1,700 signatures in just a few days. It brings to light that John C. Calhoun, who was the U.S. vice president in 1825, defended slavery. Recently, other monuments with his name have been changed, including a college at Yale University.
Instead, organizers in Portland want the street to be named after James DePriest, the well-respected former director of the Oregon Symphony.
One neighbor says it might be a headache to change addresses, but it’s worth considering.
“Definitely going to sign it, we never really thought about the history of the name of the street, to tell you the truth, and I think that it sounds like a really good idea to change it to something more suitable,” Beck Redhad and Nick Smalley-Ramsdale said. “Something more positive in this era.”
The Oregon Symphony in a statement said it supported the idea of the name change.
“James DePriest was not only directly responsible for elevating the creative vision and expanding national visibility of the symphony during his 23-year tenue, but he also served as a preeminent cultural leader in the U.S.,” the statement said, in part. “It is a course of action that is long overdue and warranted in honor of Mr. DePriest, a true trailblazer of the arts.”
comments
It is St Johns not Saint John’s. It seems like the funding to change the name of this street or to take down monuments and so on could be better used if directed to an organization that supports ending racism.
Im sure changing the name of the street will help deal with all the violent crime in North Portland. Go ahead and change it. You're the same people that want the police defunded. Dont expect help when you start hearing gunfire around your home!
