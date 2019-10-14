SALEM, OR (KPTV) – An effort by petition organizers to recall Gov. Kate Brown has failed, according to the Oregon Secretary of State.
Conservatives tried to gather the 280,000 signatures required by Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline, but came up short, the secretary’s office says.
Petitioners delivered nine boxes of petitions, along with a petition submission form SEL 339, estimating 290,000 signatures, the office says.
The boxes were transferred under lock to the Secure Election Division facility, where staff counted 23,926 signature sheets.
“Since each sheet cannot contain more than 10 signatures, the submission fell short of the 280,050 signatures necessary to trigger a recall vote,” according to the secretary of state’s office.
According to organizers, Brown over-reached on a number of issues, including the greenhouse gas emissions cap and the trade bill, and a massive education tax package. Organizers say they plan to try again.
