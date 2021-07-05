PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Dove Lewis Animal Hospital says it saw several pets over the holiday weekend, some dealing with anxiety from all the fireworks.
Dove Lewis Chief Medical Officer Shana O'Marra says the emergency vet saw more stray dogs than usual over the weekend -which she says is not surprising because dogs can get startled by fireworks and loud noises.
She says they also saw patients for dog fights, and some dogs ate things they shouldn't have.
They say the best way to help your pet after a weekend that may have stressed them out - resume your routine to help that animal find normalcy.
"Exercise is always good," O'Marra said. "Keeping their mind engaged and having that one-on-one time with their person always helped to settle frayed nerves."
Dove Lewis says it's also important to note that families can also call their vet because they know that animal better than an emergency pet hospital.
They recommend a calming jacket, medication, or behavioral training to help get them through the loud noises during the holiday.
