PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society took in 74 animals Thursday morning to make space for other animals directly impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
The 49 dogs and 25 cats made the journey from Oklahoma to Oregon. Staff at OHS set up for their arrival - getting blankets, toys and bowls laid out for each of them.
OHS has the routine down, because it's often one of the first shelters that national organizations turn to when a disaster strikes. That's because their staff is trained in disaster response, and thanks to Portland being a pet-friendly community, they're able to make room to take them in.
By moving the dogs and cats out of Oklahoma, animals from shelters affected by Hurricane Dorian can be moved in if necessary.
"One of the things that's really important in disaster response is setting up this chain reaction so that there's space available closest to where pets who are directly affected by the storm can get help. So if you can help clear space in shelters, local shelters or in different rescue hubs that allows, especially for people who may have lost their homes, who may not have a place to stay for a while, who may be looking - maybe their pet got loose in the storm - you want to keep resources local and so by clearing out shelter animals from other places it frees up that local space," said OHS spokeswoman Laura Klink.
With so many animals coming in, OHS is asking the community to consider bringing a new dog, puppy, cat or kitten home. OHS says when you choose to adopt, it allows them to help more pets in need.
The dogs and cats that arrived Thursday will be screened and vaccinated before being put up for adoption.
They have arrived! @OregonHumane tells me that all 74 cats and dogs arrived from Oklahoma happy and healthy. They should be ready for adoption by this weekend. Catch the full story on @fox12oregon at noon pic.twitter.com/rMfq5KXcWN— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) September 5, 2019
For more information, visit www.oregonhumane.org.
