PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland is among the best cities for pets in the U.S.
A new report ranked Portland 10th among the country’s most pet-friendly cities.
The WalletHub rankings were based on multiple factors, including pet care costs, veterinarians per capita and walkability.
Portland scored high marks for its dedication to dogs.
Portland was tied for first for the most dog parks per capita, as well as the most dog-friendly restaurants per capita.
Scottsdale, Arizona topped the overall list. Seattle was one spot ahead of Portland in ninth place.
For more, go to WalletHub.com.
