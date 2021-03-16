PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed and another was injured after a recreational vehicle caught fire early Tuesday morning in southeast Portland.
Just before 2 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire in the 13700 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard.
PF&R told FOX 12 that two people who were sleeping in an older model van-style RV when a fire broke out.
One person escaped the RV but sustained smoke inhalation injuries and was taken to Legacy Emanuel. The injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to PF&R.
PF&R said the second person did not make it out and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.
A dog also died in the fire.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be improper use of a propane heater that was being used to keep the people warm inside the RV, according to PF&R.
No further details have been released.
