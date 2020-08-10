PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person has died Monday morning following a house fire in northeast Portland.
At around 5:10 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a house fire in the 2600 block of Northeast 107th Avenue.
Crews arrived to the scene and found fire coming out of multiple windows.
PF&R Lt. Rich Tyler said two people were outside of the home in the front yard. One person, a woman, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The second person was not injured.
There was a report that another person was inside the home, and fire crews quickly began to extinguish the flames.
Lt. Tyler said crews went inside the home and located a man dead. The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.