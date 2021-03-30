PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was treated for burns after an explosion inside a van in north Portland Tuesday morning.
At about 8:24 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to the 5400 block of North Basin Avenue on the report of a vehicle on fire.
PF&R said investigators determined a modified cooking device attached to a five gallon propane tank caused an explosion that ripped apart a van parked at the scene.
One person, who PF&R says was living out of a van, suffered non-life-threatening burns.
No further details were released.
Meanwhile, several Saul Goodman wannabes rush to the hospital so they can coach the "victim" on how to sue the manufacturers of the van, the propane cannister company, the makers of the cooking device, andf the City of Portland since it happened in one of it's Parks.
