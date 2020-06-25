PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person has died and another was injured after a branch fell onto a vehicle parked next to Powell Park Thursday morning.
At around 8:47 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report about a portion of a tree falling onto a vehicle on Southeast 22nd Avenue near Southeast Powell Boulevard.
Lt. Rich Chatman with Portland Fire & Rescue said two people were inside of the vehicle at the time.
One person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Lt. Chapman said it appears the branch from the oak tree that fell had rotted.
Southeast 22nd Avenue is closed from SE Powell to SE Gladstone until further notice.
The investigation is ongoing.
Was the tree on Park Property? If so, I'm guessing there are 2-3 Kafourys racing to the hospital right now.
