PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized Thursday morning following a fire at an apartment complex in southeast Portland.
At around 4:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the area of Southeast 80th and Southeast Main.
Once at the scene, crews found heavy fire and smoke at a one-story apartment complex. Officials said the fire was contained to two units.
One person was taken to Emanuel Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The American Red Cross is assisting three occupants affected by the fire.
Officials said the cause is not known at this time.
