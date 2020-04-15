PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized Wednesday morning following an explosion at a northeast Portland apartment complex.
Just after 6:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the 5700 block of Northeast Prescott Street.
PF&R said there was an explosion inside one unit and one person suffered severe burns. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
.@PDXFire shared this video showing the damage from an explosion inside an apartment complex on NE Prescott & 57th. They say one person was taken to the hospital with severe burns @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/TxAT4TRxID— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) April 15, 2020
FOX 12 learned the explosion has displaced about 13 residents.
Staff with the apartment complex are looking at the structure of the building to see if it's safe for them to return to their homes.
