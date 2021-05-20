PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Crews fought a fire at an apartment in southeast Portland and two people were taken to a hospital early Thursday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted just after 1 a.m. that firefighters were at the scene of an apartment fire in the 16000 block of Southeast Division Street. The fire was upgraded to a 2nd alarm. Photos shared by PF&R show the exterior of the unit charred. The fire damaged two stories of the apartment.
According to PF&R, two people were transported to a hospital. The victims have not been identified. The extent of their injuries and their current conditions are not known. No other details about the fire have been released at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.