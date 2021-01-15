PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two adults and a child were taken to a hospital Friday morning after their home caught fire in southeast Portland.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a reported fire at Southeast 18th Avenue and Southeast Knight Street. Firefighters were at the scene at 5:42 a.m. and found a 1-story home on fire.
PF&R said the fire was brought under control and the three occupants of the home were transported to Legacy Emanuel Hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.
The 911 caller said the child who was in the home is blind, according to PF&R.
A guinea pig was rescued from the house by firefighters and “seems to be doing fine.”
Fire officials said traffic in the area will affected until about 7:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is not currently known.
