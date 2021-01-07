Suspicious SE Woodstock Fires

KPTV image

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is looking into the possibility of arson after three separate newspaper dispensers were damaged by fire in the Woodstock neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The first fire was reported at 1:11 a.m. at Southeast 44th and Southeast Woodstock.

PF&R said a plastic newspaper dispenser was found fully-involved. The fire was put out quickly.

Another plastic newspaper dispenser was found fully-involved at 1:46 a.m. at Southeast 48th and Southeast Woodstock.

PF&R said while crews were putting out the fire at Southeast 48th, they could see another newspaper dispenser on fire at Southeast 52nd and Southeast Woodstock.

No further details have been released at this time.

An investigator is working to determine the exact cause of the fires.

