PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is looking into the possibility of arson after three separate newspaper dispensers were damaged by fire in the Woodstock neighborhood early Thursday morning.
The first fire was reported at 1:11 a.m. at Southeast 44th and Southeast Woodstock.
PF&R said a plastic newspaper dispenser was found fully-involved. The fire was put out quickly.
Another plastic newspaper dispenser was found fully-involved at 1:46 a.m. at Southeast 48th and Southeast Woodstock.
PF&R said while crews were putting out the fire at Southeast 48th, they could see another newspaper dispenser on fire at Southeast 52nd and Southeast Woodstock.
No further details have been released at this time.
An investigator is working to determine the exact cause of the fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.