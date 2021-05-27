PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Several people have been displaced following a fire at a residential care facility early Thursday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire in the 15700 block of Northeast Holladay Street at about 2:18 a.m. All occupants were able to get out safely before crews arrived.
First crews on scene found heavy fire showing from the home. The fire was quickly extinguished, but PF&R said there was heavy fire damage to the home. A total of seven people were displaced due to the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to PF&R.
