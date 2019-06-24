PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters battled an apartment fire in downtown Portland early Monday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out at around 4:33 a.m. to the fire in the 1300 block of Southwest 16th Avenue.
When crews arrived to the scene, fire could be seen from the attic of a two-story building. PF&R said there was active fire on the roof and first floor.
All residents were able to get out of the building safely.
PF&R said an investigator determined the cause to be careless smoking. A cigarette butt was tossed into bark dust which caused the fire to start in the basement.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.