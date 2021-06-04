PF&R crews respond to brush fire along SE McLoughlin Blvd

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue crews are working to extinguish a brush fire in southeast Portland.
Just before 12 p.m., PF&R were called out to a fire in the 4300 block of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard (OR-99E). Firefighters arrived to the scene and found brush and a small wooden structure on fire.
PF&R said investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
The northbound lanes of SE McLoughlin were closed at Southeast Holgate and the southbound lanes were closed at Ross Island Sand and Gravel. ODOT says the lanes reopened at about 12:22 p.m. The ramp to SE Holgate from SE McLoughlin was closed until 12:48 p.m.
Drivers were being asked to find an alternate route or expect delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.