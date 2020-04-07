PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A fire tore through a home in southwest Portland early Tuesday morning.
Prior to 1 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire.
PF&R said first 911 callers were unable to give an accurate address because they saw the fire while driving on Highway 26 and the Vista Ridge tunnel.
Crews were than delayed due to the narrow streets, steep terrain, and fire apparatus having to redirect to the correct address.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a fully-involved house fire in the 1900 block of Southwest Montgomery Place.
The fire has been extinguished, but crews remain on scene to check for hot spots throughout the morning.
The American Red Cross is assisting one resident who was displaced.
Investigators are working to determine the cause.
