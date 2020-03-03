PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a house fire in southeast Portland Tuesday morning.
At around 10 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire at Southeast 137th and Southeast Raymond.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a home fully-involved. Crews immediately checked for residents and began extinguishing the fire.
PF&R said the first engine crew reported their hose line was damaged on entry and had gone flat. Back up crews took over to protect those firefighters and continue extinguishing the flames.
The secondary crew had most of the fire out by 10:11 a.m., according to PF&R.
No injuries have been reported.
An investigator has been called out to determine the cause.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
