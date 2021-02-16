PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The snow may have stopped falling, but a number of homes and businesses are suffering damage from the winter storm.
At about 11:12 p.m. on Monday, Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted that crews were on the scene of another partial roof collapse at the Les Schwab, located at 4105 Southeast Powell Boulevard.
PF&R said a cleaning crew was present when the collapse occurred, but thankfully everyone made it out safely and without injury.
While on scene, firefighters detected natural gas in the building. NW Natural crews responded to the scene.
No further details have been released by PF&R
There have been many local businesses dealing with similar problems following the winter storm.
On Monday morning, the roof of a Safeway in Troutdale collapsed. No injuries were reported.
An Old Navy in Gresham also had a partial roof collapse.
