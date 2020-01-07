PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Clutter inside a townhouse made it difficult for crews to battle a fire that started Monday afternoon.
At around 3:50 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to the fire at Southeast 131st and Southeast Division.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a single townhouse with dark smoke coming from the windows and eves.
PF&R said the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes, but "extreme clutter" in the home's hallways and stairwells did complicate firefighting efforts.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The cause remains under investigation, according to PF&R.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
