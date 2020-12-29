PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Christmas tree is to blame for an apartment fire in southwest Portland Tuesday.
At about 11:45 a.m., PF&R tweeted that crews were responding to a fire in the 200 block of Southwest Meade Street. Callers reported that it started with a Christmas tree.
Crews arrived to the scene and confirmed the fire started with a tree in an apartment.
The fire was contained to one unit, and no injuries were reported.
PF&R said investigators confirmed a faulty light string was the ignition source to a "very dry" Christmas tree.
200 SW Meade St: Investigators have confirmed that a faulty light string was the ignition source to a very dry Christmas tree. No injuries. Fire contained to one unit. pic.twitter.com/yhedLs2n3U— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) December 29, 2020
