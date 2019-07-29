PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A fire at a homeless camp in southeast Portland Monday afternoon spread to a house across the street, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters responded to the 5300 block of Southeast 96th Avenue just after 4 p.m. and found various items, such as tarps, shopping carts, possibly tents, and other miscellaneous items on fire. The camp was under a tree, which had also caught fire; the area burned was approximately 20-feet by 50-fee, according to fire officials.
Crews after extinguishing the blaze noticed that the roof of a house across the street was on fire. PF&R says embers from the initial fire had drifted across the street and had landed on its roof. Firefighters doused the flames and used chainsaws to cut off the roofing material to ensure it was fully extinguished.
No one was hurt in either fire and the residents of the house were not displaced, according to PF&R. Fire officials don’t know how many people were residing at the homeless camp at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is unclear.
