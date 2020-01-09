PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A fire that started at a commercial building in northeast Portland Thursday morning is being investigated as arson, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Just after 3:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire in the 4700 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue.
Crews arrived to the scene and found fire in a hallway an attorney's office. The blaze was quickly extinguished and contained to the hallway.
No injuries were reported.
PF&R said investigators responded and are calling the fire an arson.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 503-823-4636.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
