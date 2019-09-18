PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a house fire in northwest Portland Wednesday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue said crews were called out to a fire in the 9400 block of Northwest Roseway Avenue just after 11 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found an active fire that appears to have started in the fireplace and extended to the living room.
PF&R said the blaze caused partial roof collapse around the fireplace.
No injuries were reported.
.@PDXFire crews are working to put out a fire in a home on NW Roseway.They say it started in the fireplace and spread to the living room, causing a partial roof collapse. No injuries to report. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/nU1XLzXx4m— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) September 18, 2019
