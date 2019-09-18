NW Roseway House Fire

(KPTV/Marja Martinez)

 Elizabeth Gehrke

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a house fire in northwest Portland Wednesday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue said crews were called out to a fire in the 9400 block of Northwest Roseway Avenue just after 11 a.m.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found an active fire that appears to have started in the fireplace and extended to the living room.

PF&R said the blaze caused partial roof collapse around the fireplace.

No injuries were reported.

