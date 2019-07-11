PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue officials are investigating the cause of a fire that started Thursday morning in the loading dock area of a Goodwill store.
Just after 3 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire alarm activation at the Goodwill, located at 12250 Northeast Halsey Street.
When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke throughout the building and requested additional units to respond.
PF&R said firefighters located the fire on foam bumper pads for the loading dock.
According to PF&R, the fire started on the outside of the building and then spread inside of the steel roll up doors. The sprinklers were then activated which kept the fire at bay until crews extinguished the flames.
An empty semi-trailer was backed up to the loading dock and was damaged by the blaze.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
