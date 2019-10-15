PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Several vehicles at a tow yard in northeast Portland were damaged by fire early Tuesday morning.
Prior to 3:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to Speed's Towing, located at 14333 Northeast Whitaker Way.
PF&R said an employee reported two cars and a truck were on fire, and that the fire was continuing to spread due to proximity of the vehicles.
Crews arrived on scene and found four vehicles on fire.
No structures were threatened by the blaze.
PF&R said the fire has been extinguished, and an investigator has responded to determine the cause.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
