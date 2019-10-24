PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Evacuations were issued in northeast Portland after a gas line broke Thursday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue said the break happened at around 10 a.m. outside a home near Northeast 140th and Northeast Sacramento.
PF&R said it's not known at this time was caused the break.
NW Natural crews arrived on scene and confirmed dangerous gas level inside one home.
Firefighters evacuated that home. PF&R said additional evacuations were being done in the area.
PF&R said nearby schools have been notified about the gas leak.
The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.
