PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters responded to half a dozen fires Wednesday morning in north Portland, and now an investigation into all of them has been launched since officials believe they were intentionally set.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the six fires were lit across a roughly two-mile stretch. Both vehicles and structures were set on fire during the morning in a suspected arson spree, PF&R said.

The fires happened at the following locations:

The 3800 block of North Borthwick Avenue

The 700 block of North Failing Street

The 4200 block of North Maryland Avenue

The 5000 block of North Interstate Avenue

The 5500 block of North Interstate Avenue

The 7300 block of North Greenwich Avenue

PF&R provided a map of the fire locations. The fire in the 5500 block of North Interstate Avenue damaged a detached garage. Investigators are currently seeking video footage in the area of the fires as evidence. Anyone with information on the fires or footage is asked to call 503-823-INFO (4636). PF&R did not release any additional details or suspect information.