PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters responded to half a dozen fires Wednesday morning in north Portland, and now an investigation into all of them has been launched since officials believe they were intentionally set.
According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the six fires were lit across a roughly two-mile stretch. Both vehicles and structures were set on fire during the morning in a suspected arson spree, PF&R said.
The fires happened at the following locations:
- The 3800 block of North Borthwick Avenue
- The 700 block of North Failing Street
- The 4200 block of North Maryland Avenue
- The 5000 block of North Interstate Avenue
- The 5500 block of North Interstate Avenue
- The 7300 block of North Greenwich Avenue
PF&R provided a map of the fire locations. The fire in the 5500 block of North Interstate Avenue damaged a detached garage. Investigators are currently seeking video footage in the area of the fires as evidence. Anyone with information on the fires or footage is asked to call 503-823-INFO (4636). PF&R did not release any additional details or suspect information.
