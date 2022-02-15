PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating two arson fires that were started in southeast Portland Monday night.
PF&R said a suspect started two fires on Southeast 55th between Southeast Hawthorne and Southeast Madison at around 11 p.m. The initial fire was reported to be at the Western Seminary.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a small trash fire on the street. PF&R said crews checked a nearby structure and found a small fire next to a building on the Western Seminary campus. The fires were quickly extinguished.
PF&R said an arson investigator determined the fires were arson. Anyone with information about the fires or the suspect is asked to call 503-823-INFO.