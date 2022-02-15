PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating two arson fires that were started in southeast Portland Monday night.

PF&R said a suspect started two fires on Southeast 55th between Southeast Hawthorne and Southeast Madison at around 11 p.m. The initial fire was reported to be at the Western Seminary.

Two-alarm fire damages commercial building in SE Portland PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An auto body shop in southeast Portland was damaged by a two-alarm fire that started early Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived to the scene and found a small trash fire on the street. PF&R said crews checked a nearby structure and found a small fire next to a building on the Western Seminary campus. The fires were quickly extinguished.

PF&R said an arson investigator determined the fires were arson. Anyone with information about the fires or the suspect is asked to call 503-823-INFO.