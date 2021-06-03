PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue says a man has been arrested in connection with six fires that were intentionally set early Wednesday morning.
Investigators arrested Jesse Austin Small, 36, on Thursday. Small was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on six counts of second-degree arson and two counts of first-degree arson.
The fires, which caused about $142,000 in damage, occurred in a half-hour period, mainly in the Humboldt neighborhood. PF&R released the following information about the fires:
- The 3800 block of North Borthwick Avenue at 4:59 a.m. A van was set on fire and extended to a nearby structure.
- The 700 block of North Failing Street at 5:07 a.m. A motorcycle cover was set on fire, causing damage to the cover and motorcycle.
- The 4200 block of North Maryland Avenue at 5:19 a.m. Papers set in the wheel well of a vehicle were found burning next to the car. Fire was extinguished before crews arrived.
- The 5500 block of North Interstate Avenue at 5:22 a.m. A fire destroyed a garage/storage are of George's Bar. A nearby apartment complex was also damaged.
- The 5000 block of North Interstate Avenue at 5:33 a.m. Fire was found on a vehicle parked in a parking lot beneath an occupied apartment building. No damage was done to the building.
- The 7300 block of North Greenwich Avenue at 5:36 a.m. An apartment building under construction was set on fire. Exterior fire had spread to the structure.
After the fires, investigators obtained video from surveillance cameras in and around the set fires and were able to identify Small as the suspect. PF&R would like to thank the community and other agencies who worked together to locate Small.
Small is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.
