PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested for arson after a fire damaged a home in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Friday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 2600 block of Southeast 129th Avenue at about 4:42 a.m. When crews arrived to the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the front of the house.
According to PF&R, the fire was intense enough to break windows on a neighbor's residence. Crews attacked the flames from the exterior first before moving inside. The fire was recalled in less than 20 minutes, according to PF&R.
The home is considered a total loss. No injures were reported.
PF&R said a man, identified as 65-year-old Robert James Seaman, returned to the scene during the investigation process, confessed to starting the fire, and was arrested. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on two counts of first-degree arson.
Yet more more homeless crime?
So it's ok to burn down buildings in downtown Portland, but you can't burn down your own. How twisted Portland has become.
