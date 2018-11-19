PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Fire officials said a man tried to steal gas from a U-Haul truck Monday morning, but ended up setting himself on fire.
The attempted theft happened just before 7 a.m. at Southeast Second and Southeast Belmont.
Portland Fire & Rescue told FOX 12 that the man tried to steal gas from the U-Haul truck and was putting it in a small container inside his own van. At one point, the gas caught fire inside the van.
Fire officials said surveillance video shows the man running away with his pants on fire.
The man has not yet been caught.
Anyone with information about the man should contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
