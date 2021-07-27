PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Several buildings along Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard were evacuated Tuesday following a gas leak near a construction site, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
The natural gas leak was first reported at about 11:08 a.m. at Southeast 7th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. NW Natural says a contractor damaged a six-inch steel pipeline between SE 6th and SE 7th. NW Natural crews are on scene to stop the leak and make repairs.
PF&R firefighters are working to evacuate buildings within a 100-foot radius of the leak. The area is being blocked off while crews are on scene. NW Natural says it is not sure how long the closure will last.
